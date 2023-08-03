How to to apply for CNIC from your home? Step-by-step guide!

ISLAMABAD – National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is offering hassle-free services to apply for the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), using mobile phones.

Earlier this year, the registration authority launched the Pak-ID mobile application where the citizens can also apply for family registration certificates, and other identification documents on their mobile phones.

Steps to Apply for CNIC

Visit Play Store or Apple Store to download the Pak-ID for Android and iOS devices

Fill all the sections by following the given instruction

Upload required documents for the process

Upload fresh photo of the applicant

Complete the procedure by creating a digital signature

Submit your fingerprints

Make online payment using debit/credit cards and other payment method

Choose a home delivery option and get your documents without visiting the NADRA office