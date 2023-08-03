How to save Rs100,000 on purchase of Suzuki WagonR in August?

LAHORE – Pak Suzuki has introduced a lucrative offer for its customers planning to upgrade his existing vehicle to WagonR.

Under the officer, which is valid for the month of August, any customer can exchange his vehicle with the WagonR and “get the exchange bonus of Rs.100,000 along with FREE REGISTRATION,” the company announced in a social media post.

The offer is applicable on all WagonR variants. Customers can visit their nearest Suzuki authorised dealership and avail of this limited-time offer.

Exchange your old car with a new WagonR and get the exchange bonus of Rs.100,000 along with FREE REGISTRATION.

Visit your nearest Suzuki authorised dealership and avail of this limited-time offer:

Or, you can go to the online page of the exchange progrogramme where you will enter the details of your existing vehicle, including the maker, model and variant.