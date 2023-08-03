Search

Lifestyle

Gal Gadot officially on board for Wonder Woman 3

Web Desk 06:52 PM | 3 Aug, 2023
Gal Gadot officially on board for Wonder Woman 3
Source: Instagram

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, released in 2017, achieved blockbuster success with a staggering $821.74 million at the box office, as reported by Forbes. Despite earlier rumours about the shelving of a third film, it appears that Gadot is all set to don the iconic armour once again.

Amidst leadership changes at DC, the renowned actor, who won hearts as the beloved superheroine, confirmed in an interview with ComicBook.com that talks with James Gunn and Peter Safran for a third Wonder Woman film were well underway.

"I love portraying Wonder Woman. It's incredibly close to my heart. James and Peter have shared their plans, and we are going to develop Wonder Woman 3 together," said Gadot.

Speculation had arisen last year about screenwriter and director Patty Jenkins leaving the project. Some rumours were linked to internal dynamics at Warner Bros., while others related to potential differences between Jenkins' vision and that of the studio.

Jenkins addressed the rumours on Twitter, stating, "I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. However, given the changes DC is undergoing, I understand that decisions are difficult right now."

Despite the uncertainties surrounding Jenkins' script and involvement with the Wonder Woman franchise, it seems likely that the film will be produced with Gadot reprising her role as the superhero protagonist, regardless of the writer's return.

Wonder Woman first made her appearance in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016 and quickly gained popularity. She was even declared an honorary ambassador for the empowerment of women and girls by the United Nations, according to Entertainment Weekly. However, CNN confirmed that the character was later removed from the title due to concerns of an overly sexualised representation.

Notwithstanding the controversies, Gadot headlined a solo Wonder Woman film as Diana Prince and returned for Wonder Woman 1984, released in 2020. Now, the story is poised to continue, bringing the cherished character back to the screen once again.

'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot turns 36

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Dance video of Anju, the Indian woman who married Pakistani lover, goes viral

08:54 PM | 2 Aug, 2023

Censor Board allows screening of 'Barbie' in Punjab

07:20 PM | 1 Aug, 2023

From Chile to Charsadda: South American woman travels to Pakistan to marry lover

10:46 PM | 27 Jul, 2023

Who withheld Barbie's screening if not Censor Board?

02:21 PM | 26 Jul, 2023

Tit for Tat: Indian woman enters Pakistan to marry her lover

10:29 PM | 23 Jul, 2023

Debanjli Kamstra becomes first UAE woman to win Mrs Earth 2023 title

07:05 PM | 23 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Gold price declines by Rs2,800 per tola in Pakistan

08:05 PM | 3 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 3 August 2023

09:04 AM | 3 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 3, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.9 292.15
Euro EUR 319 322
UK Pound Sterling GBP 370.2 374
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.7 77,4
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.72 769.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.96
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.56 941.56
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.13 63.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.06 180.06
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28,25
Omani Riyal OMR 743.89 751.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.18 79.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 329.62 332.12
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 3, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,190.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (3 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Karachi PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Islamabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Peshawar PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Quetta PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Sialkot PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Attock PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Gujranwala PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Jehlum PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Multan PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Bahawalpur PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Gujrat PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Nawabshah PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Chakwal PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Hyderabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Nowshehra PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Sargodha PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Faisalabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Mirpur PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: