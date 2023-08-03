Gal Gadot officially on board for Wonder Woman 3

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, released in 2017, achieved blockbuster success with a staggering $821.74 million at the box office, as reported by Forbes. Despite earlier rumours about the shelving of a third film, it appears that Gadot is all set to don the iconic armour once again.

Amidst leadership changes at DC, the renowned actor, who won hearts as the beloved superheroine, confirmed in an interview with ComicBook.com that talks with James Gunn and Peter Safran for a third Wonder Woman film were well underway.

"I love portraying Wonder Woman. It's incredibly close to my heart. James and Peter have shared their plans, and we are going to develop Wonder Woman 3 together," said Gadot.

Speculation had arisen last year about screenwriter and director Patty Jenkins leaving the project. Some rumours were linked to internal dynamics at Warner Bros., while others related to potential differences between Jenkins' vision and that of the studio.

Jenkins addressed the rumours on Twitter, stating, "I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. However, given the changes DC is undergoing, I understand that decisions are difficult right now."

Despite the uncertainties surrounding Jenkins' script and involvement with the Wonder Woman franchise, it seems likely that the film will be produced with Gadot reprising her role as the superhero protagonist, regardless of the writer's return.

Wonder Woman first made her appearance in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016 and quickly gained popularity. She was even declared an honorary ambassador for the empowerment of women and girls by the United Nations, according to Entertainment Weekly. However, CNN confirmed that the character was later removed from the title due to concerns of an overly sexualised representation.

Notwithstanding the controversies, Gadot headlined a solo Wonder Woman film as Diana Prince and returned for Wonder Woman 1984, released in 2020. Now, the story is poised to continue, bringing the cherished character back to the screen once again.