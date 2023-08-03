Search

Apps developed in Pakistan hit massive 4 billion downloads, shows Google data for 2022

07:20 PM | 3 Aug, 2023
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Pakistani developers registered significant growth in rankings for the app download across the globe as their products were downloaded by whooping four billion times in 2022.

Google said on Thursday that the South Asian country jumped to 16th spot in 2023 from 27th in 2018 in terms of app downloads coincided with surge in IT exports of Pakistan.

In 2022, 65 apps developed by 24 Pakistani developers made it to the top 10 rankings in the gaming and apps category on both Play Store and App Store, the tech giant said.

“In 2022, apps developed in Pakistan were downloaded a staggering 4 billion times worldwide, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% from 2018 to 2020,” read the official statement.

“To help Pakistani studios and developers further unlock digital opportunities, Google is expanding its support for the apps industry in Pakistan through [events like] Think Apps, which are designed to bring in-depth knowledge and trends from global experts to local developers,” the Google statement said.

 “The country has the potential to become a key player in shaping the future of the global app economy,” Google's Director for Pakistan Farhan S. Qureshi said.

“I’m confident that Think Apps 2023 will enable even more local developers to create great games and apps, supercharge their growth, and scale globally with Google AI-powered solutions,” he added.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 3, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.9 292.15
Euro EUR 319 322
UK Pound Sterling GBP 370.2 374
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.7 77,4
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.72 769.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.96
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.56 941.56
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.13 63.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.06 180.06
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28,25
Omani Riyal OMR 743.89 751.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.18 79.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 329.62 332.12
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 3, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,190.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (3 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Karachi PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Islamabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Peshawar PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Quetta PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Sialkot PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Attock PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Gujranwala PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Jehlum PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Multan PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Bahawalpur PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Gujrat PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Nawabshah PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Chakwal PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Hyderabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Nowshehra PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Sargodha PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Faisalabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Mirpur PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603

