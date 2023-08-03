Apps developed in Pakistan hit massive 4 billion downloads, shows Google data for 2022

LAHORE – Pakistani developers registered significant growth in rankings for the app download across the globe as their products were downloaded by whooping four billion times in 2022.

Google said on Thursday that the South Asian country jumped to 16th spot in 2023 from 27th in 2018 in terms of app downloads coincided with surge in IT exports of Pakistan.

In 2022, 65 apps developed by 24 Pakistani developers made it to the top 10 rankings in the gaming and apps category on both Play Store and App Store, the tech giant said.

“In 2022, apps developed in Pakistan were downloaded a staggering 4 billion times worldwide, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% from 2018 to 2020,” read the official statement.

“To help Pakistani studios and developers further unlock digital opportunities, Google is expanding its support for the apps industry in Pakistan through [events like] Think Apps, which are designed to bring in-depth knowledge and trends from global experts to local developers,” the Google statement said.

“The country has the potential to become a key player in shaping the future of the global app economy,” Google's Director for Pakistan Farhan S. Qureshi said.

“I’m confident that Think Apps 2023 will enable even more local developers to create great games and apps, supercharge their growth, and scale globally with Google AI-powered solutions,” he added.