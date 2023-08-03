Pakistan wraps up post-Hajj flight operations as PIA brings back over 61,000 pilgrims

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) brought back 61,461 pilgrims from Saudi Arabia to conclude the special Hajj flight operation launched by the government.

The first phase of taking the pilgrims to the Kingdom for the Hajj rituals was started on May 21 and it was completed days before the beginning of the Islamic pilgrimage. The post-Hajj flight operation was started soon after the Eidul Azha.

“A total of 258 flights were operated in the post-Hajj operation, of these, 136 flights were operated for Jeddah, and 122 flights were operated for Madinah,” the national carrier said in a statement.

“The regularity of PIA’s schedule during the Hajj operation was excellent,” it continued, “Ninety-six percent of flights departed on time or slightly ahead of time, which was better than all other airlines involved in the Hajj operation.”

It said pilgrims were also provided the facility to complete the check-in process before arriving at the airport.