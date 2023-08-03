Gold price declines by Rs2,800 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices on Wednesday registered significant decline in domestic market as Pakistani rupee strengthened against the US dollar.

According to the Gems and Jewellers Association of Pakistan, the per tola price of gold increased by Rs2,800 per toal to reach Rs220,200 while the price of 10 gram surged by Rs2,401 to settle at Rs188,786 per 10 gram.

In the international market, the per ounce price of the precious commodity declined by $15 to $1936.