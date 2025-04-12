Gold prices reach record high

The price of gold continues to rise, reaching unprecedented levels both internationally and locally. According to recent reports, the international gold market has seen a significant increase, with the price per ounce soaring by $18, reaching an all-time high of $3,236.

Following the global price hike, the local market has also felt the impact. Gold prices in Pakistan have jumped by an additional Rs. 1,800, bringing the cost of one tola (11.66 grams) of gold to a staggering Rs. 340,600. This marks a new peak, pushing gold even further out of reach for many consumers.

Additionally, the price of 10 grams of gold has surged by Rs. 1,543, reaching Rs. 292,900. The continued upward trajectory of gold prices reflects global economic trends and uncertainty, making it increasingly difficult for the average citizen to afford this precious metal.

Experts believe the trend may persist, further burdening those who rely on gold for investment or savings, while also raising concerns about the affordability of gold jewelry, a common asset in many households.

As the price of gold continues to climb, it remains to be seen how consumers and markets will adapt to this ongoing surge in costs.