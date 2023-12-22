Gold price surges by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI Gold made strong recovery in local market on Friday a day after it registered a decline due to dropping international prices.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price went up by Rs1,800 per tola to settle at Rs219,800.

Similarly, the price of per 10-gram of gold increased by Rs1,543 to reach Rs188,443 in Pakistan.

In international market, the precious metal saw a whooping increase of $19 per ounce to surge to $2,074.

A day earlier, per tola gold price declined by Rs500 to settle at Rs218,000. The price of per 10-gram gold dropped by Rs428 to close at Rs186,900.