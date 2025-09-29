Haris Rauf under fire as celebs blast Pakistan’s loss to India in Asia Cup Final\

KARACHI – The high-stakes clash between Pakistan and India saw alot of drama as Pakistan suffered crushing defeat against India in Asia Cup 2025 final. The national team’s poor performance, particularly that of fast bowler Haris Rauf, sparked outrage across social media and Pakistan’s showbiz industry.

Pacer Haris Rauf emerged as most expensive bowler of the game, leaking 50 runs in just 3.4 overs without taking single wicket. His disastrous 2-over spell of 30 runs handed India the winning edge. Fans and experts alike questioned captain Salman Ali Agha’s controversial decision to give Rauf the final over.

The team’s debacle has not gone unnoticed by celebrities. Actress and host Mishi Khan slammed the players, calling them “sifarshi” and accusing them of attending tournaments more for parties than for competitive cricket.

Actor Usman Khalid Butt took to X with a scathing post: “Congratulations, Pakistan lost the winning match.” Pop star Ali Zafar also voiced his disbelief over Rauf bowling the final over. Actress Amna added humorous but pointed remark, praying that the reward of all prayers for Pakistan’s victory be given to grandparents while questioning Rauf’s inclusion in the squad.

Actor Fahad Mustafa said India’s stubborn dominance could only have been countered by Pakistan’s victory, calling everything else meaningless. Other celebrities, including Asim Muhammad and Jibran Nasser, joined the chorus of criticism over the team’s dismal performance.

This humiliating loss reopened debates about team selection, leadership, and strategy, leaving fans, celebrities, and analysts demanding accountability and answers from Pakistan’s cricketing authorities.