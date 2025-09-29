Pakistan team donates Asia Cup final match fees to victims of May 7 Indian attack

DUBAI – The Pakistan cricket team has announced that it will donate its match fees from the Asia Cup final to the families of the innocent civilians martyred in the May 7 attack conducted by India.

The incident had tragically claimed the lives of several individuals, including children.

In a heartfelt gesture, the team expressed its solidarity and sympathy with the victims’ families, stating that their thoughts and prayers remain with those affected by the tragic incident.

The move has been widely praised as a demonstration of national unity and compassion, highlighting the team’s commitment to standing with the people during times of grief.

Earlier, all-round India eked out a five-wicket triumph in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup final with two balls to spare as they chased the 147-run target here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday night.

Pakistan finished runners-up for the fourth time in the history of the tournament and second time in the T20I iteration of the continental event.

Tournament winners rode on Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket haul and no.4 batter Tilak Varma’s unbeaten half-century to bag the victory.

In defence of the total, Pakistan struck thrice within first four overs as Faheem Ashraf accounted for opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, while Shaheen Shah Afridi removed Suryakumar Yadav to reduce India to 20-3.

Tilak then stitched a 50-ball 57-run fourth-wicket stand with Sanju Samson (24, 21b, 2x4s, 1×6) as India went from 36-3 at the end of the Powerplay to 58-3 at the halfway mark.