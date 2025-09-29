Sc Suspends Ban On Justice Tariq Jahangiri Amid Fake Degree Allegations

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan revoked Islamabad High Court’s order that restricted Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri from performing his judicial duties.

The apex court summoned key parties, including the Attorney General, and adjourned the hearing. Justice Tariq Jahangiri, whose law degree was recently canceled by Karachi University over allegations of “unfair means,” challenged the IHC’s September 16 ruling.

The decision comes from five-member constitutional bench led by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan. It started when two-member IHC bench initially restrained Justice Jahangiri from judicial work, pending petition filed by lawyer Mian Dawood. The judge’s degree was revoked amid shocking revelations that he had never been enrolled at Islamia Law College in 1989 and had allegedly violated academic rules.

Five High Court judges, including Jahangiri then knocked at Supreme Court’s door against divisional bench’s ruling. The legal battle has now become a high-stakes showdown involving allegations of forgery, institutional authority, and judicial credibility.

Lawyers boycotted hearings in protest over the bench’s refusal to recuse itself, calling the proceedings “unprecedented.” Meanwhile, the SHC has already dismissed similar petitions on technical grounds, intensifying the drama.