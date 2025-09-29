Iqra Kanwal, Rajab Butt among several YouTubers facing arrest in Betting App Case

LAHORE – Authorities formed special teams to carry out arrests of several YouTubers under investigation for promoting betting apps in Pakistan.

Cases have been registered against YouTubers, including Rajab Butt, Nadeem Naniwala, Iqra Kanwal, and Anas Ali. The move comes as part of broader crackdown by Cyber Crime Investigation Agency.

NCCIA intensified crackdown on social media influencers promoting illegal betting and trading platforms. Last week, Asad Nadeem Mughal was arrested at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) shortly after arriving from Sharjah, after his name appeared in immigration records.

Officials allege that Asad is linked to Ducky, an influencer already in custody and facing multiple legal cases over the ongoing online gambling scandal.

Rajab Butt, who amassed millions of followers, has also become a target, with an official case filed against him for allegedly promoting gambling apps to his audience.

NCCIA also declared dozens of mobile betting apps illegal in Pakistan, including globally known platforms and warned that these apps pose risks to both users and the national economy.