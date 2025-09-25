NCCIA registers case against Iqra Kanwal, Nadeem Naniwala in Online Investment Scam Case

LAHORE – National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) continues to tighten noose around social media influencers and now three cases have been filed against Iqra Kanwal, Nadeem Mubarak for allegedly promoting illegal online trading applications.

Iqra Kanwal, Nadeem Naniwala, and Hasnain Shah are accused of promoting online apps that promised high returns but were not legally registered. Investigators claim the influencers used their platforms to lure people into potentially fraudulent schemes.

Pakistan’s powerful cyber crime agency summoned all three multiple times, but their responses failed to satisfy authorities. Special teams have been formed to arrest the accused. Officials allege that the influencers knowingly misled Pakistanis into investing in fake profit-generating apps, putting thousands at financial risk.

This action follows earlier cases registered against social media figures Rajab Butt, Anas Ali, and Hurairah, who were accused of promoting gambling through betting applications.

NCCIA said that the cases were registered in Lahore under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), fraud, and other relevant sections of law. Despite receiving formal warnings, the influencers allegedly continued promoting these apps, acting as brand ambassadors and encouraging investments with promises of high returns.