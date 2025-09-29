Punjab Cm Maryam Nawaz Unveils First Ever Electric Bus Service For Faisalabad

FAISALABAD – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz vowed to safeguard Punjab’s rights, saying that while she remains silent on personal criticism, she will not tolerate any remarks made against the region or its development.

Speaking at launching ceremony of Electric Buses in Faisalabad, CM said, “If someone criticizes me, I will not respond. But if anyone talks against Punjab, its progress, or its rights, I will not spare them.”

She also praised PML-N’s longstanding workers for standing firm with Mian Nawaz Sharif, during testing times. Sharing her view about Rana Sanaullah, PML-N leader recalled his words during Nawaz Sharif’s imprisonment: “If I stood 100% with him before, today I stand 1000%.”

Responding to frequent criticism about her visibility in the media, Maryam said “When you work, your work attracts others. If people complain about that, I have no issue. But if they speak against Punjab, I will personally confront them at their doorstep.”

CM said that serving the Punjab residents is her key responsibility and public trust. “Wherever I go, the people show me love and respect. Even if I shed the last drop of my blood for their rights, it will not be enough,” she added.

Announcing the new public transport initiative, Maryam congratulated people of Faisalabad and revealed that 150 electric buses have been introduced: 90 for Faisalabad, 30 for Jhang, and 15 each for Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh. She highlighted that this marks the first-ever public transport service in Faisalabad.