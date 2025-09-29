Woman dies in acid attack by husband following divorce suit in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN – A woman was killed and three others injured after man threw acid on his wife and other family members over divorce issue in Rahim Yar Khkan.

According to police, the incident took place in the Taranda Muhammad Panah area where the accused, accompanied by accomplices, stormed his in-laws’ home and threw acid on his wife, 4-year-old daughter, and 70-year-old aunt before fleeing the scene.

The wife, who had reportedly filed a suit for dissolution of marriage, later succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The other victims were shifted to Bahawalpur hospital, where doctors confirmed that 70% of their bodies and faces had been burned due to the acid.

Law enforcement officials have launched a manhunt and are conducting raids to arrest the suspect and his accomplices.