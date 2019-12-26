State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs390 billion into market
Associated Press of Pakistan
03:08 PM | 26 Dec, 2019
KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs 390 billion into money market as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

The bids offered amounted Rs 307.750 billion. The rate of return accepted is 13.34 percent, said a SBP press release.

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

