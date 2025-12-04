Gold prices dip by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold recorded further losses for third consecutive days in domestic market of Pakistan amid dropping global prices on Thursday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed the rate of 24-karat gold fell by Rs1,700 per tola to reach Rs441,462.

Similarly, the price of 24-karat gold per 10 grams also dropped by Rs1,457, bringing the new rate to Rs378,482.

The association reported that the 22-karat gold price fell by Rs1,336 per 10 grams, lowering the rate to Rs346,954.

On the global market, gold became cheaper by $17 per ounce, reducing the international price to USD 4,191. The decrease in global prices directly affected local markets.

Silver prices also declined, with 24-karat silver falling by Rs85 per tola to Rs6,000, while the 10-gram silver rate dropped by Rs72, settling at Rs5,144.

A day earlier, per tola price fell by Rs1,000, reaching Rs443,162. Similarly the price per 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs858, settling at Rs379,939.

In international market, the price of the yellow commodity declined by $10 to settle at $4,208.

Despite the drop in gold prices, silver followed an opposite trend.

The price of silver per tola rose by Rs81, bringing it to Rs6,085, while the price for 10 grams of silver increased by Rs69, reaching Rs5,216.