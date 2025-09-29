‘No Biryani for anyone named Haris Rauf’: Pacer gets roasted after Asia Cup Final

KARACHI – Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf becomes punching bag for trolls who sharply criticized his costly performance in the Asia Cup final against India, where he faced over 50 runs in 3 overs.

Amid trollnig, a local food chain Jani Biryani joined the Asia Cup conversation with a playful social media stunt, saying “Jis ke naam mai HARIS ya RAUF ata hai please don’t order! We will not deliver!”.

The post, which quickly went viral, jokingly declared ban on deliveries for anyone named Haris Rauf after the match. Fans appreciated the brand’s witty engagement, turning a cricketing disappointment into a marketing moment.

The stunt comes after former Pakistani cricketers criticized Rauf’s performance in the final, where he conceded 50 runs in four overs. Experts highlighted his struggles in the death overs and questioned captain Salman Ali Agha’s decision to bowl him during India’s crucial chase of 147 runs.