Nepra increases electricity price by Rs1.15 per unit

KARACHI – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday jacked the electricity tariff by Rs1.15 per unit on account of the quarterly adjustments.

The regulatory body said that the increased rate will be from Jan 2024 to Mar 2024.

The revised power tariff would put an additional financial burden of Rs22.29 billion on the power consumers.

The new rates will be applicable to all consumer except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), lifeline consumers, and K-Electric consumers.

Nepra hiked the electricity price after the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on DISCOs filed an application in this regard.