Pakistan announces public holiday on December 25

ISLAMABAD – The caretaker government in a notification on Wednesday, announced public holiday notification on December 25.

According to the notification, Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas will officially be celebrated on December 25.

It should be noted that the public holiday was announced by the Cabinet Division.

On the other hand, State Bank of Pakistan has also announced public holiday on December 25 on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas.



The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on December 25, 2023 (Monday) being public holiday on the occasions of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas, as declared by the Government of Pakistan,” said a statement issued.