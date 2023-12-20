IT ministry develops mobile app to digitise Hajj operation

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, in collaboration with the Ministry of Religious Affairs, has developed a mobile app to facilitate Hajj pilgrims.

Caretaker Minister for Information Technology Dr Umar Saif and Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed attended the launched ceremony held in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Umar Saif said the Hajj App will help monitor the activities of pilgrims and guide them about their current location, time and correct direction towards their destinations.

He said the App has been developed in different languages for the facility of intending pilgrims. He said the App will also enable pilgrims to give their feedback regarding facilities to be provided them during Hajj.

Dr Umar Saif said initially the App provides options of Urdu and English, while more regional languages of Pakistan will also be included to it at a later stage.

Aneeq Ahmad said the HAJJ App will guide and facilitate the intending pilgrims from their time of departure till their return to home.

He lauded efforts of the Ministries of Religious Affairs and the Information Technology for developing the Hajj App.

The application enables pilgrims to view their Hajj training schedules, including dates, times, and locations. The application displays flight details, including flight numbers, departure cities, dates, and times for both departure and return flights. Present information about Makkah and Madinah accommodations, including sector, building, and room details. Additionally, provide information about the Maktab or camp location.

This application allows pilgrims to check the status of their Hajj dues and refund statuses. Pilgrims can submit complaints, requests, and general inquiries. Track and manage these requests efficiently.