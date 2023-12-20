IT ministry develops mobile app to digitise Hajj operation

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, in collaboration with the Ministry of Religious Affairs, has developed a mobile app to facilitate Hajj pilgrims.
Caretaker Minister for Information Technology Dr Umar Saif and Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed attended the launched ceremony held in Islamabad on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Umar Saif said the Hajj App will help monitor the activities of pilgrims and guide them about their current location, time and correct direction towards their destinations.
He said the App has been developed in different languages for the facility of intending pilgrims. He said the App will also enable pilgrims to give their feedback regarding facilities to be provided them during Hajj.
Dr Umar Saif said initially the App provides options of Urdu and English, while more regional languages of Pakistan will also be included to it at a later stage.
Aneeq Ahmad said the HAJJ App will guide and facilitate the intending pilgrims from their time of departure till their return to home.
He lauded efforts of the Ministries of Religious Affairs and the Information Technology for developing the Hajj App.
The application enables pilgrims to view their Hajj training schedules, including dates, times, and locations. The application displays flight details, including flight numbers, departure cities, dates, and times for both departure and return flights. Present information about Makkah and Madinah accommodations, including sector, building, and room details. Additionally, provide information about the Maktab or camp location.
This application allows pilgrims to check the status of their Hajj dues and refund statuses. Pilgrims can submit complaints, requests, and general inquiries. Track and manage these requests efficiently.
Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Wednesday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.25 for buying and 284.25 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 December 2023
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.25
|284.25
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.9
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.89
|753.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|911.82
|920.82
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.66
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.49
|736.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.98
|325.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold prices continue upward journey in local market, following an uptick in international market.
On Wednesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,557.
In international market, the precious of yellow metal increased by $4 to reach $2,047.
Bullion remained volatile in the Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Karachi
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Quetta
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Attock
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Multan
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
