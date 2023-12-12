Search

Immigration

Hajj 2024: Pakistan extends application submission deadline for pilgrims

Web Desk
02:44 PM | 12 Dec, 2023
Hajj 2024: Pakistan extends application submission deadline for pilgrims

ISLAMABAD - The government of Pakistan has decided to extend the deadline for submission of applications under the government Hajj scheme for 2024.

As per the current deadline, applicants were asked to submit applications by Tuesday; however, the minister for religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed has confirmed that the deadline has been extended by 10 days.  

Pakistan’s religious affairs ministry started receiving applications for Hajj on Nov. 27; however, the ministry was unable to attract pilgrims in large numbers which was surprising but could be due to economic hardships being faced by the citizens.  

The lack of interest by the pilgrims was also confirmed by Religious Ministry spokesperson Muhammad Umer Butt who said only 34,000 applications have been received so far under the government and sponsorship schemes against a quota of 89,605.   

“We are extending the duration for Hajj applications by 10 days, both for regular and sponsored applicants,” he was quoted as saying by Arab News. 

He confirmed that despite reducing the Hajj package by Rs. 100,000, the ministry had received fewer applications, adding that the ministry was striving to further ease the financial burden on pilgrims by negotiating with airline companies to reduce their airfare. 

“Any reduction, whether it’s Rs50,000 ($175.96) or more, will be refunded to the pilgrims,” he said. 

This is the first time that the government has also introduced a Short Hajj package spanning over 25 days to facilitate those who can not go to the Long Hajj; the cost of the Short Hajj package is more than the regular Long Hajj.

Meanwhile, the government of Saudi Arabia has allocated around 180,000 seats for Pakistan this year and half of those would be filled by the private hajj operators across the country.

The caretaker minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed had recently announced that the cost of Hajj for 2024 would be reduced by another Rs 50,000 and the amount would be sent back to the bank accounts of the applicants.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

06:20 PM | 11 Dec, 2023

What is Pakistan's new visa regime? PM Kakar explains

11:51 PM | 8 Dec, 2023

Banks to accept Hajj 2024 applications even on weekend: Here's the ...

04:06 PM | 7 Dec, 2023

New protectorate offices to be opened in Pakistan, confirms govt ...

02:34 PM | 5 Dec, 2023

Saudi Arabia advises against travel to 25 countries including Pakistan

06:31 PM | 4 Dec, 2023

Canadian Aviation audit team postpones Pakistan's visit in surprise ...

09:56 PM | 3 Dec, 2023

Hajj 2024: Govt Hajj scheme fails to attract aspiring pilgrims as ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:19 PM | 12 Dec, 2023

Ali Zafar calls for music to become a compulsory subject in school

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 12 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 12th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches lower against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check today forex rates

Pakistani rupee slipped marginally against US dollar, and other currencies on Tuesday amid the strengthening of the greenback and import payment pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.9 for buying and 286.65 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 359 for buying, and 362.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED also climbs higher to 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.9  286.65 
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.4 78.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.9
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.96 762.96
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.68 40.08
Danish Krone DKK 40.99 41.39
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.76 926.76
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.86 61.46
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.77 175.77
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.02 26.32
Omani Riyal OMR 737.31 745.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.11 27.41
Swiss Franc CHF 322.6 325.1
Thai Bhat THB 8 8.15

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates continue to fall in Pakistan; Check today gold rates here - 12 Dec 2023

Gold continues to remain under pressure in the local market in light of the huge drop in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 12 December 2023

On Tuesday, price of single tola 24 karat gold moved down by Rs200 and hovers at Rs215,400.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs170 to Rs184,670 and price of 10 gram 22 karat gold saw price drop of Rs150 and new rate stands at Rs169,282.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dropped by $21.78 and per ounce rate stands at $1985.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: