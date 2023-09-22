Search

Immigration

Hajj 2024: Best facilities for Pakistani pilgrims, confirms Saudi minister

Web Desk
10:56 PM | 22 Sep, 2023
Hajj 2024: Best facilities for Pakistani pilgrims, confirms Saudi minister

RIYADH - Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah has said the best facilities will be provided to the Pakistani pilgrims for the upcoming year. 

The Saudi minister made the remarks during a meeting with Pakistani counterpart Aneeq Ahmad who landed in Saudi Arabia a few days ago to discuss the arrangements for the upcoming year.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmad said that the flight schedule, food, and all the required facilities will be finalized soon for Hajj 2024.

Aneeq Ahmed said besides Islamabad, the Road to Makkah project will also be started from other cities of Pakistan, an initiative which would benefit thousands of pilgrims.

The 'Road to Makkah' initiative provides customs and immigration services to pilgrims at the point of departure and saves them from the hassle of this necessity upon arriving in Saudi Arabia.

The holy kingdom provides the service to four countries but pilgrims departing from Islamabad are able to enjoy this relaxation at the moment. The Pakistani minister has also discussed during his visit, the possibility of expanding the facility for pilgrims departing from Lahore and Karachi as well.

During the ongoing visit, the Pakistani minister is also expected to hold discussions with Hajj operators and analyze the arrangements for next year's Hajj.

Aneeq Ahmed had already met the representatives of catering and accommodation companies for the next year’s Hajj.

Earlier, the interim religion minister also suggested using private airlines for the Hajj in order to make the journey as easy as possible for its inhabitants

The minister underscored the government's dedication to making the annual Hajj trip easier for Pakistani pilgrims.

"All facilities, including lodging, transportation, and catering at reasonable costs, will be ensured," he added.

Ahmed continued by saying that the government would consider using the services of private airliners if acceptable transit prices were provided in order to improve the pilgrimage experience for its citizens.

For last year's Hajj, a 50 percent quota had been reserved for the Sponsorship Scheme which was a special facility given to Hajj pilgrims seeking foreign exchange from abroad in the specific dollar account of the religious affairs ministry.

The government had set Hajj expenses at Rs1.175 million per pilgrim, 68% more than last year's expenses which apparently became a reason for many Muslims to avoid performing the ritual amid skyrocketing inflation. 

It is noteworthy that this was the first time Saudi Arabia welcomed pilgrims in large numbers i.e. around 2.3m after the pandemic restrictions were lifted. Around one million people joined the 2022 Hajj season and only those in the age bracket 18 to 65 who were fully vaccinated or immunized against the virus and did not suffer from chronic diseases were allowed to visit the kingdom.

Earlier in July, then Minister for Religious Affairs Talha Mehmood announced that all the intending pilgrims who will go for Hajj in 2024 will have to pay their expenses in US dollars instead of Pakistani rupee though no development has been made in this regard by the religious affairs ministry. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

10:38 PM | 21 Sep, 2023

Pilgrims to buy tickets for visiting historical sites in Saudi ...

11:23 PM | 20 Sep, 2023

Hajj 2024: 'Road to Makkah' expansion in focus as minister lands in ...

08:48 PM | 17 Sep, 2023

PIA sees improvement in flight operations, confirms spox

08:45 PM | 16 Sep, 2023

Schengen Visa processing time to reduce, confirms EU Commission

10:14 PM | 9 Sep, 2023

Pakistan to ease visa policy for business people, confirms PM Kakar

10:52 PM | 8 Sep, 2023

Govt seeks reduction in number of Private Hajj operators: Here's why

Advertisement

Latest

11:51 PM | 22 Sep, 2023

President appoints Dr Amjad Saqib as BISP Chairman

Horoscope

08:59 AM | 22 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 22, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 22, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 22, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292.9 296.05
Euro EUR 314 317
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372.5 376
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.75 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 783.43 791.43
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.45 40.85
Danish Krone DKK 42.35 42.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.39 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 954.31 963.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.71 177.71
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 765.08 773.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.57 82.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 329.09 331.53
Thai Bhat THB 8.31 8.46

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 22, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,400 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,530.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,068 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,365.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 22 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Karachi PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Islamabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Peshawar PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Quetta PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Sialkot PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Attock PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Gujranwala PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Jehlum PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Multan PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Bahawalpur PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Gujrat PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Nawabshah PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Chakwal PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Hyderabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Nowshehra PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Sargodha PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Faisalabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Mirpur PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: