Bag full of cash returned to passenger at Karachi airport

KARACHI - In a remarkable show of honesty, an official at the Karachi International Airport returned a bag full of cash.

According to the details, a passenger arriving from Dubai collected his luggage at the airport but forgot his shoulder bag after completing the immigration formalities at Karachi Airport on Friday.

A spokesperson of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority said the authority's supervisor Manzoor noticed the abandoned bag and reported it to Duty Officer and other relevant officials.

The officials decided to open the bag in front of everyone and found a total of AED 22,000 (around 1.7 million) besides some credit cards, a driving license, an ID card, glasses, and a mobile charger.

The airport authorities then contacted the passenger who returned to the airport and retrieved his belongings. The passenger lavished praise on the authority's staff for having sprung into action on time and returning the back without any item lost.

Thousands of passengers are returning home from overseas as Pakistan is gearing up to celebrate Eid al Azha. Many of these passengers out of hurry or excitement forget their belongings but the Karachi airport authorities made sure that the bag full of cash is returned to the rightful owner in time.