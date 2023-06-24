Search

Immigration

Bag full of cash returned to passenger at Karachi airport

Web Desk 06:42 PM | 24 Jun, 2023
Bag full of cash returned to passenger at Karachi airport

KARACHI - In a remarkable show of honesty, an official at the Karachi International Airport returned a bag full of cash.

According to the details, a passenger arriving from Dubai collected his luggage at the airport but forgot his shoulder bag after completing the immigration formalities at Karachi Airport on Friday.

A spokesperson of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority said the authority's supervisor Manzoor noticed the abandoned bag and reported it to Duty Officer and other relevant officials.

The officials decided to open the bag in front of everyone and found a total of AED 22,000 (around 1.7 million)  besides some credit cards, a driving license, an ID card, glasses, and a mobile charger.

The airport authorities then contacted the passenger who returned to the airport and retrieved his belongings. The passenger lavished praise on the authority's staff for having sprung into action on time and returning the back without any item lost.

Thousands of passengers are returning home from overseas as Pakistan is gearing up to celebrate Eid al Azha. Many of these passengers out of hurry or excitement forget their belongings but the Karachi airport authorities made sure that the bag full of cash is returned to the rightful owner in time.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Want to buy an airport? Here's one in England up for sale!

04:37 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Will Biparjoy cyclone lead to closure of Karachi Airport? Read official clarification

05:05 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

You can travel from Dubai to Karachi for just Rs 30,000: Here's how to book the flight before offer ends

10:06 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Heathrow airport strikes to affect thousands of passengers: Here are the strike dates

04:35 PM | 10 Jun, 2023

Direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Karachi to be operational soon

11:47 PM | 30 May, 2023

Indian surgeon revives 'medically dead' passenger mid-air

11:46 PM | 29 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Yasir Hussain sparks controversy for insensitive comment about ...

07:09 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 24, 2023

09:04 AM | 24 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 24, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 24, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.15
Euro EUR 317 320
UK Pound Sterling GBP 368 371
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.75
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.27 771.27
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 42.24 42.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.7 37.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.42 942.42
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.74 179.74
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.86 753.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 24, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

 KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,600 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,700.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

 Gold Price in Pakistan Today (24 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: