Iran lifts visa requirements for another country

TEHRAN - Iran has announced that citizens of Serbia no longer need visas to enter the country, a step aimed at enhancing diplomatic ties and promoting tourism.

The decision was revealed during the fourth session of the Joint Consular Commission between Iran and Serbia and reportedly, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already implemented the new policy.

The commission meeting addressed various consular matters, focusing on visa facilitation, expanding educational and scientific collaborations, legal assistance, and resolving issues faced by citizens of both nations.

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the recent easing of visa procedures for Serbian tourists. It urged similar measures to expedite visas for Iranian businesspeople and students, aiming to address their challenges effectively.

The government of Iran has been easing visa requirements for other countries to promote tourism and increase people-to-people contact.

Earlier this year, the country introduced a visa-free policy for citizens of 28 countries covering visitors arriving by air, though it does not extend to those entering via land borders.

In December last year, Iran initiated a similar move by lifting visa requirements for citizens of 33 nations, signaling a significant shift in diplomatic engagements, particularly with Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia.

The countries that were allowed to enjoy the privilege included the following:

- India

- United Arab Emirates

- Bahrain

- Saudi Arabia

- Qatar

- Kuwait

- Indonesia

- Brunei

- Japan

- Singapore

- Cambodia

- Malaysia

- Vietnam

- Brazil

- Peru

- Cuba

- Mexico

- Bolivia

- Venezuela

- Bosnia and Herzegovina

- Serbia

- Croatia

- Belarus

- Lebanon

- Uzbekistan

- Kyrgyzstan

- Tajikistan

- Tunisia

- Mauritania

- Tanzania

- Zimbabwe

- Mauritius

- Seychelles

The government of Iran is making every possible effort to foster a more welcoming environment for international visitors. Ali-Asghar Shalbafian, the Zarghami’s deputy for tourism, had estimated that the number of tourist arrivals is estimated to reach six million by the end of March 2024.

“With the [steady] increase in the arrival of foreign tourists, it is expected the number of international arrivals will reach about 6 million by year-end,” he was quoted as saying by Iranian media outlets.