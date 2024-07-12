Dismembered body of young woman found in Karachi graveyard

KARACHI - The dismembered body of an unidentified young woman has been discovered in a graveyard near Sohrab Goth, Qayyumabad.
According to details, the body was found in multiple pieces at the cemetery located behind Indus Plaza near Qayyumabad. Upon receiving the information, police arrived at the scene and took the remains into custody, transferring them to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
SHO Sohrab Goth, Wilayat Ali Shah, stated that the woman appeared to be between 20 to 25 years old. Her body had been dismembered and placed in a large plastic bag, indicating that the remains had been there for several days.
A citizen had alerted the police via the Madadgar 15 helpline, prompting the local police to respond and secure the body. No items were found with the remains that could aid in identifying the victim.
The police have called in the Crime Scene Unit to gather evidence, and an investigation into the incident is underway.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301.50
|303.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.60
|77.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.57
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.85
|74.57
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|202.25
|204.25
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.5
|26.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|309.15
|311.65
