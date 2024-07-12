Dismembered body of young woman found in Karachi graveyard

KARACHI - The dismembered body of an unidentified young woman has been discovered in a graveyard near Sohrab Goth, Qayyumabad.

According to details, the body was found in multiple pieces at the cemetery located behind Indus Plaza near Qayyumabad. Upon receiving the information, police arrived at the scene and took the remains into custody, transferring them to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

SHO Sohrab Goth, Wilayat Ali Shah, stated that the woman appeared to be between 20 to 25 years old. Her body had been dismembered and placed in a large plastic bag, indicating that the remains had been there for several days.

A citizen had alerted the police via the Madadgar 15 helpline, prompting the local police to respond and secure the body. No items were found with the remains that could aid in identifying the victim.

The police have called in the Crime Scene Unit to gather evidence, and an investigation into the incident is underway.