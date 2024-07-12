Search

Hania Aamir's look-alike from India takes social media by storm

05:44 PM | 12 Jul, 2024
A young Indian boy, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, has become the latest sensation on social media.

Hania Aamir, known for her bubbly personality and captivating smile, is a beloved figure both in Pakistan and beyond. Her stunning beauty and charming demeanor have earned her a massive following. Apart from her acting, Hania is also known for her active presence on Instagram, where she frequently shares transition videos set to various songs.

Hania often delights her fans with reels featuring Pakistani and Bollywood tracks, which are widely appreciated by audiences in both countries. However, her fans are now buzzing with excitement and surprise over a recent social media discovery.

A video posted by an Instagram page features an Indian boy who looks strikingly similar to Hania Aamir. The boy is seen lip-syncing to the Bollywood song 'Hosanna' from the film 'Ekk Deewana Tha.' His facial features, including his dimples, closely resemble Hania's, leaving social media users in awe.

Comments on the video range from playful speculation to genuine astonishment. One user wrote, "Are they siblings?" while another commented, "He looks like a mix of Hania Aamir and Imran Ashraf."

Hania Aamir made her acting debut in the 2016 Pakistani film 'Janaan' and quickly rose to fame due to her exceptional talent and striking looks. Over the years, she has been compared to various other beauties, including Indian actress Alia Bhatt, Turkish Instagram influencer Alina Bozterk Gulko, and Swedish makeup artist Shay Holoud.

The viral video has once again highlighted Hania Aamir's widespread appeal and the fascinating phenomenon of doppelgängers, proving that her charm transcends borders.

