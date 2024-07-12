Flour millers' strike in Pakistan sparks concerns over flour shortages

LAHORE – Pakistani flour millers' strike over newly imposed taxes entered its second day, raising fears of flour shortages in various parts of the country.
The Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA), representing over 900 mills, initiated the strike on Thursday in response to a 5.5 percent withholding tax on flour sales introduced in the federal budget for fiscal year 2024-25, effective from July 1.
The PFMA has also raised concerns about additional taxes imposed by the government, including a 2.5 percent withholding tax on essential commodities sold to non-filing retailers and a 2 percent tax from non-filing wholesalers. Moreover, the association highlights the requirement for flour mills to collect a 0.5 percent tax on flour sales to filing retailers and a 0.10 percent tax from filing wholesalers.
Approximately 1,600 flour mills, employing around 4,000 workers, have shut down across Pakistan due to the strike.
This strike comes at a time when Pakistan is navigating economic challenges, including double-digit inflation and a worsening macroeconomic crisis.
The country is striving to attract foreign investment and secure a bailout from the IMF to support its fragile $350 billion economy.
The tax-heavy budget, aiming for a tax revenue target of Rs13 trillion ($46.66 billion) for the current fiscal year, has faced rejection from major trade bodies and opposition parties. The government introduced these measures amidst IMF negotiations, which demand tax reforms and increased revenue as prerequisites for a new loan program.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301.50
|303.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.60
|77.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.57
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.85
|74.57
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|202.25
|204.25
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.5
|26.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|309.15
|311.65
