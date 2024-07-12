Sindh announces major change in matric, inter exams’ schedule from next year

KARACHI – Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani announced that matric and intermediate’s annual examinations would be conducted in March from next year as previously they were held in peak summer season.
Talking to media at the inauguration ceremony of facilitation centre at Karachi Inter Board, he said examinations will be held simultaneously with the whole country.
When a reporter asked him why the examinations are conducted in summer, Malkani replied he had take up the same issue with the education minister and it has been decided that the annual exams would take place from March in next year.
Earlier this year, a number of students went unconscious while taking exams amid load-shedding at different examination centres across the province.
The situation had prompted the government to review the examination schedule to provide relief to students.
Meanwhile, the minister of universities and boards said that we will go to the technology base assessment in the whole of Sindh and reduce the amount of human involvement in the assessment.
He further said. “We will adopt e-marking system for examinations in 2025”.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-May-2023/student-dies-due-to-heatstroke-during-sindh-board-exam
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301.50
|303.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.60
|77.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.57
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.85
|74.57
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|202.25
|204.25
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.5
|26.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|309.15
|311.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.