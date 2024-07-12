Sindh announces major change in matric, inter exams’ schedule from next year

KARACHI – Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani announced that matric and intermediate’s annual examinations would be conducted in March from next year as previously they were held in peak summer season.

Talking to media at the inauguration ceremony of facilitation centre at Karachi Inter Board, he said examinations will be held simultaneously with the whole country.

When a reporter asked him why the examinations are conducted in summer, Malkani replied he had take up the same issue with the education minister and it has been decided that the annual exams would take place from March in next year.

Earlier this year, a number of students went unconscious while taking exams amid load-shedding at different examination centres across the province.

The situation had prompted the government to review the examination schedule to provide relief to students.

Meanwhile, the minister of universities and boards said that we will go to the technology base assessment in the whole of Sindh and reduce the amount of human involvement in the assessment.

He further said. “We will adopt e-marking system for examinations in 2025”.

