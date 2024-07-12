Minor girl raped in washroom of Lahore mosque

LAHORE – A ten-year-old girl was raped by a man in a washroom of the mosque in Badami Bagh area of Lahore.

Police have registered a case on a complaint of the victim’s father, who said the incident took place on June 7 but he did not discuss it with anyone to save the honour.

Police said the minor girl had gone to take water from the filter plan installed in mosque when a suspect named Naveed took her to washroom and sexually assaulted her.

An investigation into the matter has been launched while manhunt is also underway.

Cases of child sexual abuses have not been a rare incident in Pakistan, rather they are taking place at alarming level.

An average of 12 children per day were subjected to sexual abuse in Pakistan in 2023, a report by a nongovernmental organisation claimed last year.