Federal Government bans wheat import and export to stabilize local market

The federal government has officially imposed a ban on the import and export of wheat, as announced through a series of notifications.

In a significant policy shift, the federal government has amended the Import Policy Order and Export Policy Order, immediately enforcing a prohibition on the import and export of wheat. This decision comes as part of the government's measures to regulate the wheat supply in the country.

Separate notifications were issued to communicate the bans. The first notification details the immediate prohibition on wheat imports, highlighting the urgency and necessity of the measure.

The second notification expands the scope of the ban to include all wheat-derived products. This includes a comprehensive ban on the export of wheat, wheat flour, maida, and suji, ensuring that the domestic market retains these essential food items.

These measures are expected to stabilize the local market and address potential supply shortages. The federal government's decisive action reflects its commitment to securing food resources and managing the wheat supply chain effectively.