Federal Government bans wheat import and export to stabilize local market

The federal government has officially imposed a ban on the import and export of wheat, as announced through a series of notifications.
In a significant policy shift, the federal government has amended the Import Policy Order and Export Policy Order, immediately enforcing a prohibition on the import and export of wheat. This decision comes as part of the government's measures to regulate the wheat supply in the country.
Separate notifications were issued to communicate the bans. The first notification details the immediate prohibition on wheat imports, highlighting the urgency and necessity of the measure.
The second notification expands the scope of the ban to include all wheat-derived products. This includes a comprehensive ban on the export of wheat, wheat flour, maida, and suji, ensuring that the domestic market retains these essential food items.
These measures are expected to stabilize the local market and address potential supply shortages. The federal government's decisive action reflects its commitment to securing food resources and managing the wheat supply chain effectively.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301.50
|303.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.60
|77.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.57
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.85
|74.57
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|202.25
|204.25
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.5
|26.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|309.15
|311.65
