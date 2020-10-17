Deadly coronavirus kills one more doctor in Karachi Jinnah Hospital
KARACHI – Deadly coronavirus has claimed life of one more doctor, from Jinnah Hospital, Karachi as a sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases is being recorded in the country. 

According to media details, the former head of the ENT department Dr Usman succumbed to the deadly virus at 2:00 am last night.

Dr Usman had contracted COVID-19 few days back and was on ventilator at a private hospital due to his deteriorating health conditions.

The former chief of ENT department had retired from Jinnah Hospital a year ago.

641 more people tested covid positive after the tests of 32,465 over the last twenty four hours.    

According to the latest statistics, the virus claimed lives of 13 more people during the last twenty four hours.  

