Terror suspect arrested near Lahore’s railway station
03:58 PM | 18 Aug, 2020
LAHORE – Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) have arrested a member of a proscribed militant organisation near Lahore railway station.
The CTD officials alleged that Liaquat, the suspect, was attempting to target sensitive installations.
A suicide vest and hand grenade were recovered from the suspect, according to the counter-terrorism force.
The suspect was shifted to an unidentified location for further investigation.
A hunt for his accomplice, whom the authorities fear is also a suicide bomber, was underway.
