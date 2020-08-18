Terror suspect arrested near Lahore’s railway station
03:58 PM | 18 Aug, 2020
Terror suspect arrested near Lahore's railway station
LAHORE – Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) have arrested a member of a proscribed militant organisation near Lahore railway station.

The CTD officials alleged that Liaquat, the suspect, was attempting to target sensitive installations.

A suicide vest and hand grenade were recovered from the suspect, according to the counter-terrorism force.

The suspect was shifted to an unidentified location for further investigation.

A hunt for his accomplice, whom the authorities fear is also a suicide bomber, was underway.

