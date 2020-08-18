Aijaz Aslam pens an emotional note about suicide awareness and prevention

The public is obtaining the bulk of their mental health education from movies, television, and entertainment news and its extremely important for influential personalities to open up about struggles that can help break down stigma and spark important discussions.

Recently, actor Aijaz Aslam shared a powerful post, discussing suicide prevention and awareness. The 'Log Kiya Kahenge' star revealed that he got injured while shooting a suicide scene and how that chilling experience made him understand what people who attempt suicide go through.

"THIS SCENE WAS DELETED ON AIR ITS ONLY AVAILABLE ON YOUTUBE VERSION DUE TO SENSITIVE CONTENT... finally Haseeb’s journey has come to an end & I got hurt while doing this scene ... the harness broke and my neck got stuck in the rope those few seconds were devastating.. my feet were numb & swollen my throat was choked head spinning I couldn’t swallow food for few months ..." he revealed.

He continued: "Those few seconds made me realize those who commit suicide go through such pain & agony and leave their families devastated forever."

"This is a message ....please take care of your loved ones and if you notice any unusual behavior in people around you under stress or pressure please take care of them so they don’t reach the extreme point of no return," concluded Aijaz.

