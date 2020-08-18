Send books to Balochistan, they’re building reading rooms: Paulo Coelho

Popular novelist Paulo Coelho, on Monday, requested his fans and followers to donate books for reading rooms that are being set up in Balochistan.

Send books to Balochistan, they’re building reading rooms https://t.co/sgLGBqa7eR — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) August 17, 2020

"Send books to Balochistan, they’re building reading rooms," he wrote.

The tweet immediately caught people’s attention and the lyricist is being praised for his thoughtful gesture.

Tysm for this moral support for an educated Balochistan. ❤️❤️ — Abrar Mengal (@AbrarMengal09) August 17, 2020

Thanks. Also I was wondering we should translate all of your books in Urdu. — Cyma (@CymaMD) August 17, 2020

Accept my gratitude and respect from Balochistan.

Thank you for your moral support. 📚 — A Qahar Kakar (@Drstrange009) August 17, 2020

I am from Pakistan. This is really a great encouraging message from you. — Abdul qadus (@abdulqaduskhan) August 17, 2020

Great initiative... thank you for sharing this... — Majid Khan (@majidthekhan) August 17, 2020

Thank you so much Paulo! You have made our day 🙏 ✨ — Sikander Bizenjo (@sikanderbizenjo) August 17, 2020

