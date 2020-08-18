Send books to Balochistan, they’re building reading rooms: Paulo Coelho

05:22 PM | 18 Aug, 2020

Popular novelist Paulo Coelho, on Monday, requested his fans and followers to donate books for reading rooms that are being set up in Balochistan.

"Send books to Balochistan, they’re building reading rooms," he wrote. 

The tweet immediately caught people’s attention and the lyricist is being praised for his thoughtful gesture.

