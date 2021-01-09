Nora Fatehi reveals she wants to marry Taimur, leaving Kareena Kapoor shocked

Dilbar famed Nora Fatehi has amassed a lot of admirers in a short span of time making her spot in Bollywood. The 28-year-old star recently revealed that she has her heart set on Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan.

Fatehi was invited on Kareena Kapoor Khan show What Women Want where her witty confession left the Bollywood diva speechless for a few moments.

The Heroine star complimented Nora that she and her husband Saif Ali Khan love her dance moves. In reply, Nora expressed her gratitude and she humorously added, “I am hoping that soon when Taimur gets older, we can think about an engagement or marriage between me and him.”

Kareena laughed and said, “Well, he is four. I think there is a long way to go.” to which Nora joined in the laughter and replied, “It’s okay, I will wait.”

Kapoor Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are soon to welcome their second child while Fatehi is all set be seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s next film which is set in the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.