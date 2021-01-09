Nora Fatehi reveals she wants to marry Taimur, leaving Kareena Kapoor shocked

03:26 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
Nora Fatehi reveals she wants to marry Taimur, leaving Kareena Kapoor shocked
Share

Dilbar famed Nora Fatehi has amassed a lot of admirers in a short span of time making her spot in Bollywood. The 28-year-old star recently revealed that she has her heart set on Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan.

Fatehi was invited on Kareena Kapoor Khan show What Women Want where her witty confession left the Bollywood diva speechless for a few moments.

The Heroine star complimented Nora that she and her husband Saif Ali Khan love her dance moves. In reply, Nora expressed her gratitude and she humorously added, “I am hoping that soon when Taimur gets older, we can think about an engagement or marriage between me and him.”

Kareena laughed and said, “Well, he is four. I think there is a long way to go.” to which Nora joined in the laughter and replied, “It’s okay, I will wait.”

Kapoor Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are soon to welcome their second child while Fatehi is all set be seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s next film which is set in the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan expecting their ... 05:57 PM | 12 Aug, 2020

Baby number 2 on board! Congratulations are in order for Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor as they are ...

More From This Category
'Islamabad is a beautiful city', says Ertugrul ...
04:32 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
The Simpsons predicted the Capitol Hill riots in ...
03:05 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
Priyanka Chopra criticised for breaking COVID-19 ...
07:51 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
Yasra Rizvi and Yumna Zaidi's Dil Na Umeed Toh ...
05:28 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
Anushka Sharma lashes out on Indian media for ...
04:23 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
Guru Randhawa sparks engagement rumours by ...
02:54 PM | 8 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Islamabad is a beautiful city', says Ertugrul star Celal Al
04:32 PM | 9 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr