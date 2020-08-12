Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan expecting their second child

05:57 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan expecting their second child
Share

Baby number 2 on board!

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor as they are expecting their second child together.

The two just announced the news on social media.  "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," read a joint statement released by the star couple on Wednesday.

According to Filmfare, only close family members of Kareena and Saif know about the good news.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in October 16, 2012 and welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan expecting their ...
05:57 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
Dwayne Johnson is the highest-paid actor in 2020
05:35 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
Bilal Saeed and Saba Qamar's Qubool released
04:40 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
Saba Qamar warns fans against fake TikTok account
03:33 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
Rahat, Mehwish mourn the demise of Indian poet
03:16 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn reportedly expecting ...
02:44 PM | 12 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan expecting their second child
05:57 PM | 12 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr