Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan expecting their second child

Baby number 2 on board!

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor as they are expecting their second child together.

The two just announced the news on social media. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," read a joint statement released by the star couple on Wednesday.

According to Filmfare, only close family members of Kareena and Saif know about the good news.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in October 16, 2012 and welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!