Pakistan identifies major cyber attack by India: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s intelligence agencies have identified a major cyber-attack by Indian intelligence agencies involving a range of cyber crimes including deceitful fabrication by hacking personal mobiles and technical gadgets of government officials and military personnel, said ISPR on Wednesday.

Various targets of Hostile Intelligences Agencies are being investigated.

Pakistan Army has further enhanced necessary measures to thwart such activities including action against violators of standing operating procedures (SOPs) on cyber security.

Advisory is also being sent to all government departments / institutions for identifying lapses and enhance respective cyber security measures.