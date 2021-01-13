'TEŞEKKÜRLER PAKİSTAN' – Ertuğrul's Celal Al pens a heartwarming note after short visit

'TEŞEKKÜRLER PAKİSTAN' – Ertuğrul's Celal Al pens a heartwarming note after short visit
Turkish actor Celal Al has won hearts during his short trip to Pakistan, with fans reciprocating their admiration for the Diriliş: Ertuğrul star rooting for Pakistan-Turkey brotherhood.
Celal Al visited Pakistan and actively shared glimpses from his trip on social media, keeping his fans updated.
Fondly reminiscing his trip to Pakistan, the 36-year-old penned a heartwarming note, going down the memory lane:
"TEŞEKKÜRLER PAKİSTAN. From very nice and very efficient Pakistan trip, we safely arrived in Istanbul."
"Under the leadership of my teacher Kemal Tekden, I had very fruitful meetings with President Arif Alevi and Prime Minister İmran Khanla and valuable actors Adnan Siddiqi, Humayun and many other brothers whose names I cannot count."
He thanked Pakistanis for being wonderful host, and talked about his bonding with popular Pakistani actors Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed, Feroze Khan and Imran Abbas.
"As Mr President Arif Alvi said, this brotherhood must last forever. And I donated my blood to be worthy of you beautiful brothers. The Turkish people and the State love you very much. We are waiting for you in Turkey, And lastly, we could not hug you fully due to covid 19, please do not be sorry, I hope if I come to Pakistan again, I will hug you profusely," he concluded.
Celal Al arrived in Pakistan as a part of the Turkish delegation, for the meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan which discussed the proposed television series on the famous 'Kardad Turk Lala' from the subcontinent of the Khilafah Movement in collaboration with Turkey and Pakistan.
