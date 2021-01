Ertuğrul famed Turkish stars Bamsı Beyrek, Artuk Bey arrive in Pakistan

Diriliş: Ertuğrul actors Nurettin Sönmez aka Bamsı Beyrek and Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey arrived in Pakistan with Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday along with a 20-member delegation.

Nurettin Sönmez and Ayberk Pekcan are part of the Turkish delegation, and will participate in different activities during their three-day visit to Pakistan.

Earlier today, President Dr. Arif Alvi conferred 'Hilal-e-Pakistan' on Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut in recognition of his services for international peace and security, and further strengthening of Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relationship.

Cavusoglu also held a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday. He will also hold separate meetings with President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan during his forthcoming visit.

This is the third visit of the Turkish foreign minister during the last two and a half years. FM Mevlut Cavusoglu's most recent visit to Pakistan is a part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.