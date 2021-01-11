'Ertuğrul' star Engin Altan visiting Pakistan again in three days, claims Kashif Zameer
05:47 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
'Ertuğrul' star Engin Altan visiting Pakistan again in three days, claims Kashif Zameer
LAHORE – Pakistani businessman Mian Kashif Zameer has announced that Turkish TV star Engin Altan Düzyatan is set to visit the country again, days after their million-dollar deal was reportedly cancelled over unknown reasons.

“Get ready for the Engin Kashif friendship blast,” said Kashif in an Instagram post yesterday.

Earlier, in an Instagram story, Kashif said that haters will be silenced soon once he and Mr. Altan are seen together.

It comes days after the Diriliş: Ertuğrul star reportedly cancelled his contract worth $1 million with Zameer’s Chaudhry Textiles following Kashif’s arrest for threatening a TV reporter.

Kashif, who has previously been booked in several criminal cases, has rejected the rumours saying that Engin had assured him that the deal will not be disbanded.

Mr. Altan is yet to make a statement on his deal with Kashif and his second visit to the South Asian country.

