06:40 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu due in Pakistan tomorrow
ISLAMABAD – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay an official visit to Pakistan on 12-14 January 2021 along with a delegation.

The Turkish FM will hold bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and call on the Prime Minister and President during the visit.

The two foreign ministers will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues.

Mr. Cavusoglu’s visit to Pakistan is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. This will be his third visit during the last two and half years.

The fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey are deeply embedded in common faith, culture and history and underpinned by exceptional mutual trust and respect.

Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations have been institutionalized under the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), which is the highest level decision-making forum, providing strategic direction to further boost the partnership. Co-chaired by President Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan, the 6th Session of HLSCC was held in Islamabad in February 2020.

The Strategic Economic Framework (SEF), signed at 6th Session of HLSCC, has 71 action points for deeper cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields.

Pakistan and Turkey enjoy close collaboration on issues of mutual interest at multilateral fora such as the UN, OIC and ECO. Turkey is an important member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir and has been consistently supporting the cause of self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

The forthcoming visit of the Turkish Foreign Minister will help further deepen the bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in multiple areas.

