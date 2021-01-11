India fanning anti-Pakistan agenda in multiple domains: DG ISPR
Share
RAWALPINDI – Director General of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Monday that India is involved in fanning anti-Pakistan agenda in six domains, which include abetting terrorism, targeting economy, using diplomacy, fomenting unrest, Kashmir and social issues.
Addressing a press conference, the Pakistan Army spokesperson said that EU DisinfoLab, an independent non-profit organisation that focuses on tackling sophisticated disinformation campaigns, has exposed India-backed planned propaganda against Pakistan.
He said that Indian aggression in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir was cleverly kept in hiding from the international watch, while an unfounded propaganda was launched in favour of revocation of Article 370 that has deprived the occupied valley from its special status.
He said that EU parliamentarians were invited to visit the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in personal capacity, but they were portrayed as EU representatives.
PDM doesn't need to come to Rawalpindi, if they ... 03:24 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – No organised terrorist structure is operating in Pakistan, said the military's spokesperson during a ...
Regarding social issues, Babar Iftikhar said false propaganda was launched through EU Chronicles on minorities and women issues.
Anti Pakistan resolutions were moved in the European Parliaments to damage the image of Pakistan in all these areas. He said EU DisinfoLab report view this anti-Pakistan campaign at number six on the scale of one to six, which is the highest level of disinformation spread by India, according to state broadcaster.
He said that findings of the report serve as a call to actions for decision makers to put in place relevant frameworks to sanction actors and governments abusing international institutions, influencing decision makers and misleading the world opinion.
EXPOSED: How India spread anti-Pakistan ... 11:43 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Researchers have uncovered a global network of fake websites and NGOs being run from India for 15 ...
-
-
- Earthquake strikes multiple cities of Pakistan including Lahore07:26 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
- Gear up Lahore for the exciting #TECNOPhotoWalk coming very soon!07:04 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
- Narcotics worth Rs16 billion recovered from fishing boat in Arabian ...06:59 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
- 'Ertuğrul' star Engin Altan visiting Pakistan again in three days, ...05:47 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
- Iqra Aziz in 'Mera Jora' will leave you mesmerised!04:52 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
- Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcome a baby girl03:58 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021