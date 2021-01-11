India fanning anti-Pakistan agenda in multiple domains: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Director General of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Monday that India is involved in fanning anti-Pakistan agenda in six domains, which include abetting terrorism, targeting economy, using diplomacy, fomenting unrest, Kashmir and social issues.

Addressing a press conference, the Pakistan Army spokesperson said that EU DisinfoLab, an independent non-profit organisation that focuses on tackling sophisticated disinformation campaigns, has exposed India-backed planned propaganda against Pakistan.

He said that Indian aggression in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir was cleverly kept in hiding from the international watch, while an unfounded propaganda was launched in favour of revocation of Article 370 that has deprived the occupied valley from its special status.

He said that EU parliamentarians were invited to visit the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in personal capacity, but they were portrayed as EU representatives.

Regarding social issues, Babar Iftikhar said false propaganda was launched through EU Chronicles on minorities and women issues.

Anti Pakistan resolutions were moved in the European Parliaments to damage the image of Pakistan in all these areas. He said EU DisinfoLab report view this anti-Pakistan campaign at number six on the scale of one to six, which is the highest level of disinformation spread by India, according to state broadcaster.

He said that findings of the report serve as a call to actions for decision makers to put in place relevant frameworks to sanction actors and governments abusing international institutions, influencing decision makers and misleading the world opinion.