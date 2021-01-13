PM Imran inaugurates NHA’s digitized systems today
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the inauguration ceremony of e-bidding, e-billing and GIS Mapping system under National Highway Authority today (Wednesday).
The inauguration is reflection of NHA's steps towards E-Governance and highlights special initiatives of the present government to transform the economy and work practices on modern lines under vision of the prime minister for improved service delivery, said a press release
National Highway Authority has digitized the existing mutual base systems while introducing Smart Technologies at par with International standards aimed at good governance, maintaing transparency and ensuring accountability.
