Ali Zafar faces Rs500 million harassment lawsuit by Leena Ghani

While Meesha Shafi and Ali Zafar legal battle continue where the former had accused the latter of sexual harassment, another lawsuit has been filed against Zafar on the grounds of similar allegations.

Leena Ghani, sister of fashion designer Maheen Ghani, the plaintiff who is demanding Rs500 million in damages, says she has been harassed by Ali. Ghani maintains that the pop star had first harassed her during a Pakistan fashion show in London in 2014. “Ali again spoke indecently with me twice in June 2014,” local media reported her as alleging.

Further, she revealed that the Teefa in Trouble star had offered her a job in a firm which she politely declined. Leena claims to have brought this to the notice of her sister and friends.

The petition reads that popular singer Meesha Shafi and actress Saba Qamar had also levelled allegations of harassment against Zafar on March 19, 2018.

The makeup artist requests the court to declare her statement made on April 19, 2018, factual and based on truth, that she was not part of any online campaign against Ali.

In her petition, Leena pleaded that Ali Zafar’s actions had caused her mental torture and that she should be compensated.