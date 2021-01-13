Pakistan's IT ministry 'monitoring' WhatsApp privacy policy amid public concerns
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government says it is monitoring the current developments and clarifications provided by Facebook Inc. amid the news on all media platforms regarding change in privacy terms and conditions of WhatsApp.
It is brought to notice that subject changes in privacy are applicable on WhatsApp business account only, while regular non-business/ individual profiles/accounts are not affected, an official statement said Wednesday.
"The Ministry of IT & Telecom (MOIT&T) would like to emphasize here to all such digital social media platforms including WhatsApp administration to adhere by privacy rights of citizens of Pakistan.
"In this regard, all such digital platforms need to strengthen their engagements with Government of Pakistan so that concerns of General Public and businesses can be well addressed by all means," it added.
