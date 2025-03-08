Pakistani Telecom leaders represent nation at Mobile World Congress 2025

BARCELONA, Spain — Prominent figures from Pakistan’s telecom industry, Mr. Zeeshan Mianoor of Inovi Telecom and Mr. Usman Sultan of Scciotel, proudly represented the country at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, held from March 5 to 6 in Barcelona.

The Mobile World Congress, recognized as the world’s largest and most influential connectivity event, brought together top-tier global brands. During the event, Mr. Mianoor and Mr. Sultan engaged with regional and international teams from leading companies, exploring groundbreaking innovations and emerging technologies in the mobile ecosystem.

Their participation highlights Pakistan’s increasing presence in the global tech landscape, which opens up opportunities for potential collaborations and investments. The visit also demonstrates Inovi Telecom and Scciotel’s commitment to introducing the latest mobile technology solutions to Pakistan, promoting digital transformation, and improving consumer experiences.

MWC remains an essential platform for brands worldwide to showcase their advancements, and the presence of Pakistani telecom leaders underscores the nation’s ambition to stay at the forefront of mobile phone technology evolution.