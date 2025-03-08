Update on Peoples Bus Service timings in Karachi during Ramazan

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

KARACHI – Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced the extension in the operating hours of the Peoples Bus Service in Karachi during the month of Ramazan.

The provincial minister stated that starting from the 15th of Ramazan, the bus service will operate until late at night to facilitate people ahead of Eid.

He further said that any organization that fails to pay salaries to its employees could have its business operations suspended by the government.

Additionally, the provincial minister made it clear that the PPP has a strong stance on canals, specifically opposing the Cholistan Canal.

He also commented on recent allocation of ministries to MQM leaders. He said they have right to the ministries as they are part of the government.

The Peoples Bus Service in Karachi is a public transportation initiative launched by the Sindh government to provide affordable and efficient travel options for the people of Karachi, especially during peak hours. It aims to address the city’s severe traffic congestion and inadequate public transport system.

The service operates on several key routes across Karachi, connecting major residential, commercial, and industrial areas. The routes are designed to cater to the daily commuting needs of the population, especially those traveling to and from busy areas like Saddar, Korangi, Malir, and others.

