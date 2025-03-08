Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

When will new rain system enter Pakistan? Check March 2025 forecast

Weather Update Lahores First Winter Rain Brings Chill In Punjab Capital

KARACHI – The Meteorological Department has predicted that a new system of rains would enter Pakistan on March 12.

The official predicted that rainfall is expected in several districts of Punjab, including Lahore, on March 12 and 13.

It has also predicted that on March 11, there may be some rainfall with thunder and lightning in the upper regions of Punjab and Islamabad. However, the rest of the country is expected to experience partly cloudy skies and dry weather.

On March 12, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, northeastern Balochistan, the Pothohar region, Islamabad, and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are expected to experience rainfall with thunder and lightning, while light to moderate rainfall is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Earlier this month, rains lashed the several parts of Pakistan after a westerly wave approached western parts of the country on March 2.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain hit Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, T.T Singh.

Rains with thunderstorm was also reported in Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Chagi, Noushki, Kharan, Kalat, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Harnai, Zhob and Sherani on 02nd and 03rd March.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 8 March 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 280.25 281.75
EUR Euro 297.85 300.6
GBP UK Pound Sterling 360.5 364
AED U.A.E Dirham 76.05 76.7
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.45 75
AUD Australian Dollar 177 179.25
BHD Bahrain Dinar 739.3 747.3
CAD Canadian Dollar 196.1 198.5
CNY China Yuan 37.55 37.95
DKK Danish Krone 38.45 38.85
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.65 36
INR Indian Rupee 3.12 3.21
JPY Japanese Yen 1.9 1.96
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 900.5 910
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
NZD New Zealand Dollar 157.59 159.59
NOK Norwegian Krone 25.21 25.51
OMR Omani Riyal 723.6 732.1
QAR Qatari Riyal 76.16 76.86
SGD Singapore Dollar 209.35 211.35
SEK Swedish Krona 25.35 25.65
CHF Swiss Franc 311.62 314.37
THB Thai Baht 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search