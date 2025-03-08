When will new rain system enter Pakistan? Check March 2025 forecast

KARACHI – The Meteorological Department has predicted that a new system of rains would enter Pakistan on March 12.

The official predicted that rainfall is expected in several districts of Punjab, including Lahore, on March 12 and 13.

It has also predicted that on March 11, there may be some rainfall with thunder and lightning in the upper regions of Punjab and Islamabad. However, the rest of the country is expected to experience partly cloudy skies and dry weather.

On March 12, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, northeastern Balochistan, the Pothohar region, Islamabad, and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are expected to experience rainfall with thunder and lightning, while light to moderate rainfall is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Earlier this month, rains lashed the several parts of Pakistan after a westerly wave approached western parts of the country on March 2.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain hit Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, T.T Singh.

Rains with thunderstorm was also reported in Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Chagi, Noushki, Kharan, Kalat, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Harnai, Zhob and Sherani on 02nd and 03rd March.