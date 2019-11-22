TikTok becomes most downloaded social media app in Pakistan

LAHORE - TikTok is now officially the most downloaded social media app in Pakistan in 2019, according to US-based market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

TikTok , a Chinese iOS and Android social media video app for creating and sharing short lip-sync, comedy, and talent videos

As per reports, WhatsApp is the most downloaded non-gaming app in Pakistan this year with 18.1 million downloads, while TikTok is second on the list with 16.3 million downloads in the past eleven months.

The data compiled by Mobile Insights Strategist Craig Chapple shows that TikTok has exceeded 1.5 billion downloads globally on the App Store and Google Play and it continues to be one of the world’s most popular apps.

Other apps in the list include Messenger with 15.7 million downloads, Facebook with just over 15 million downloads while Instagram is on the fifth spot with 4.3 million downloads.

Sensor Tower is the leading provider of market intelligence and insights for the global app economy. TikTok has been downloaded 25.5 million times in Pakistan since its launch, becoming one of the fastest-growing social media apps in the country.